Netflix’s Virgin River Overtakes Suits as Top Streaming Show

Netflix’s Virgin River has dethroned Suits as the No. 1 overall streaming show, according to Nielsen’s weekly rankings for the week of Sept. 11-17. Virgin River, whose fifth season premiered on Sept. 7, garnered 2.05 billion minutes of viewing, a 7 percent increase from the previous week. Suits, on the other hand, slipped 19.5 percent but still maintained a strong second place with 1.9 billion minutes.

The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ series, also made its way onto the streaming rankings, becoming the third Apple TV+ show to do so. It ranked eighth among original series for the week of its season three premiere, accumulating 350 million minutes of viewing. Netflix’s German thriller Dear Child secured the second spot among original series with 720 million minutes of viewing.

In terms of movies, Disney+’s Elemental had a successful streaming debut, amassing 1.73 billion minutes of viewing. This is equivalent to about 17.1 million full showings of the film. Nielsen’s figure represents approximately 65 percent of the 26.4 million worldwide views reported Disney+ for the first five days of the film’s release on the platform.

It is important to note that Nielsen’s streaming ratings only account for viewing on TV sets and do not include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. Additionally, the ratings only measure U.S. audiences and do not reflect viewership in other countries.

Overall, the top streaming titles for the week of Sept. 11-17 were as follows:

Overall:

1. Virgin River (Netflix), 2.05 billion minutes viewed

2. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 1.9 billion

3. Elemental (Disney+), 1.73 billion

4. Bluey (Disney+), 835 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 834 million

6. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 798 million

7. Dear Child (Netflix), 720 million

8. Cocomelon (Netflix), 666 million

9. One Piece (Netflix), 663 million

10. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 603 million

Original Series:

1. Virgin River, 2.05 billion minutes

2. Dear Child, 720 million

3. One Piece, 663 million

4. Ahsoka (Disney+), 577 million

5. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 456 million

6. The Wheel of Time (Prime Video), 423 million

7. Glow Up (Netflix), 399 million

8. The Morning Show (Apple TV+), 350 million

9. Futurama (Hulu), 349 million

10. Spy Ops (Netflix), 288 million

Acquired Series:

1. Suits, 1.9 billion minutes

2. Bluey, 835 million

3. Grey’s Anatomy, 834 million

4. SWAT, 798 million

5. Cocomelon, 666 million

6. NCIS, 603 million

7. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 549 million

8. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 460 million

9. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 428 million

10. Friends (Max), 400 million

Movies:

1. Elemental, 1.73 billion minutes

2. The Little Mermaid (Disney+), 588 million

3. Fast X (Peacock), 272 million

4. Woody Woodpecker (Netflix), 260 million

5. Love at First Sight (Netflix), 233 million

6. Moana (Disney+), 219 million

7. A Million Miles Away (Prime Video), 216 million

8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Peacock), 196 million

9. Kelce (Prime Video), 179 million

10. The Wolf of Wall Street (Netflix/Paramount+), 160 million

Sources:

– Nielsen (https://www.nielsen.com/us/en/)

– Netflix (https://www.netflix.com/)

– Disney+ (https://www.disneyplus.com/)