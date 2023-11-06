Experience the Vibrant World of Asian Entertainment with Virgin Media TV

In a delightful gesture to mark the celebration of Diwali, Virgin Media TV customers are in for a treat. From November 6th to 20th, they will have access to 15 premium Asian TV channels at no extra cost. This exclusive offer includes Virgin Media’s renowned Asian Mela bundle, which typically requires a monthly subscription fee of £12. Prepare to immerse yourself in a treasure trove of Indian films, dramas, comedy shows, and more.

Sony TV HD, one of the channels included in this special offering, promises an array of captivating shows. Get ready for the return of Indian Idol with its new panel of judges. Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, will also grace the screens with exciting new elements like Shandaar Somvaar and Super Sundook. If you’re a movie enthusiast, you’ll be enchanted the line-up of film favorites and the latest blockbusters across five dedicated movie channels. Explore the thrilling world of Pathaan, featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, or immerse yourself in Gaslight, a captivating movie starring Sara Ali Khan as a wheelchair-bound princess. These are just glimpses of the exciting content that awaits you on Utsav Gold and Sony Max HD.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, expressed his excitement about the Diwali celebrations and the special offering. He mentioned that Diwali is a cherished time for families to come together and celebrate, and providing these 15 premium Asian TV channels at no additional cost, Virgin Media is enhancing the festive spirit. With exclusive programming and movies from India, in high-definition as a standard feature, Virgin Media ensures an enriching entertainment experience for its valued customers.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Asian entertainment. Throughout the Diwali festivities, all Virgin Media TV customers have access to an exquisite selection of Asian Mela TV channels. Tune in, unwind, and enjoy the festive season with the best of Indian entertainment.

FAQ

1. Are the 15 premium Asian TV channels available to all Virgin Media TV customers?

Yes, the exclusive Diwali offer allows all Virgin Media TV customers to access these premium Asian TV channels at no extra cost during the celebration.

2. Can I watch the shows and movies in high-definition?

Absolutely! Virgin Media ensures that all the programming and movies from India are available in high-definition as a standard feature.

3. Is the content on these channels exclusive to Virgin Media?

Yes, some of the shows are completely exclusive to Virgin Media, providing a unique entertainment experience for its customers.

4. Will I have access to Indian films and dramas during the Diwali celebration?

Certainly! The Asian Mela bundle includes a diverse selection of Indian films, dramas, comedy shows, and more, ensuring an immersive experience in Indian entertainment.