New Title: Virat Kohli Achieves Historic Century Milestone, Anushka Sharma Congratulates Him Via Instagram Story

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has etched his name in the history books once again, joining the esteemed company of Sachin Tendulkar as one of the players with the most One Day International (ODI) centuries. Kohli achieved this milestone when he scored his 49th ODI hundred during a World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

Known for his impeccable skill, determination, and unwavering focus, Kohli showcased his fluent batting style from the very beginning. On the 119th ball of his innings, the iconic cricketer reached the historic feat amidst roaring applause from the crowd. While Kohli faced some challenging matches in the World Cup 2023, he managed to create history on his birthday.

Not long after Kohli’s breathtaking achievement, his better half, Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram to express her pride and admiration for him. Anushka posted a heartfelt story celebrating Kohli’s record-breaking century. The power couple, both renowned in their respective fields, continue to support and uplift each other, making them a true source of inspiration for many.

When questioned about his remarkable century after the match, Kohli humbly expressed gratitude to the almighty for granting him the opportunity to play and contribute to the team’s success. He felt blessed to attain such a significant milestone on his birthday, in the presence of an enthusiastic crowd at a prestigious venue like Eden Gardens.

Reflecting on equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries, Kohli confessed that it was a dream come true moment for him. Every opportunity to represent his country is invaluable, and being able to achieve this feat on his birthday, amid the love and support of adoring fans, was beyond his childhood imagination.

As Kohli continues to bask in the glory of his achievements, he remains focused on contributing to the team in any way possible. His dedication and passion for the sport continue to inspire not only aspiring cricketers but also individuals from all walks of life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How many ODI centuries has Virat Kohli scored?

Virat Kohli has scored 49 ODI centuries, equalling the record held Sachin Tendulkar.

2. Which match did Virat Kohli score his 49th ODI century in?

Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI century during a World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

3. What did Anushka Sharma do to celebrate Virat Kohli’s achievement?

Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt story congratulating him on his record-breaking century.

4. How many runs has Virat Kohli scored in the World Cup 2023?

In the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli has scored 543 runs in eight innings, showcasing his exceptional form.