Viral Kohli Unfollows Canadian Punjabi Singer Shubh Amid Khalistan Controversy

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli has chosen to unfollow Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, better known as Shubh, on Instagram. This decision follows Shubh’s posting of a controversial image depicting a distorted map of India on his social media. Kohli is not the only Indian cricketer to unfollow the singer, as KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have also done the same.

Shubh gained popularity in the music industry with songs like ‘Elevated’, ‘OG’, and ‘Cheaques’. His song ‘Elevated’ particularly gained attention when Kohli was seen grooving to it. However, amidst the ongoing controversy, Kohli has distanced himself from the singer.

Shubh, who enjoys a worldwide fanbase, rose to prominence in 2021 with his single ‘We Rollin’ and is a fan of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala. However, he has faced allegations of supporting Khalistani separatists, and his recent Instagram story sparked considerable outrage in India.

The controversy surrounding Shubh revolves around his alleged support for Khalistani separatist elements. He shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram story, notably excluding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeastern states. Alongside the image, he wrote “Pray for Punjab,” which garnered immediate criticism. He later deleted the map but left the message “Pray for Punjab” without any picture.

Shubh’s controversial actions have led to the cancellation of his upcoming India tour the entertainment platform BookMyShow. The cancellation comes at a time when tensions surrounding the Khalistan issue are running high.

In conclusion, Virat Kohli’s decision to unfollow Shubh on Instagram reflects the growing controversy surrounding the singer’s alleged support for Khalistani separatist elements. As the situation unfolds, Shubh’s upcoming India tour remains canceled, and public sentiment in India remains divided regarding his actions.

