Virat Kohli Requests Fans Not to Ask for World Cup Tickets, Urges Them to Enjoy Matches from Home

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has requested his fans not to approach him for World Cup tickets or passes. In a light-hearted moment on social media, Kohli asked his followers to enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes, something he himself prefers to do. Kohli’s better half, actress Anushka Sharma, also joined in the banter and urged fans not to ask her for tickets either.

As the World Cup fever grips India, demand for tickets continues to soar across the country. Fans are trying to find any connections they have with media persons, relatives, or friends of players in order to secure match passes. Even the cricketers themselves are being pestered fans.

Kohli, along with his Indian teammates, is currently gearing up for the ODI World Cup campaign. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Australia on October 8. Their next game will be against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 12, followed a blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14. India is the only nation among all participating countries to play at nine different venues, with a total of 10 venues being used to host the World Cup matches.

However, India will go into the World Cup without any recent match practice. Their warm-up games against England and the Netherlands were washed out due to rain. The match against England in Guwahati and the match against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram were both abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Sources:

– AFP

– (source of original article)