The power of social media never fails to surprise us. From viral challenges to catchy memes, the platform X has propelled various trends into the limelight. However, in recent days, a peculiar slang term has taken the internet storm: “Delulu is the only solulu.”

Originating from the depths of Generation Z’s language, this slang has quickly gained popularity, captivating the attention of users across the globe. The term serves as an abbreviation, reflecting the unique expression of today’s youth.

Indian cricket superstar, Virat Kohli, stumbled upon this bizarre trend during a recent Star Sports chat show. Upon learning about the existence of words like ‘delulu’ and ‘solulu,’ Kohli expressed his bewilderment. When asked the host to pronounce the sentence “My delulu is the only solulu,” Kohli’s reaction conveyed sheer disbelief at the unexpected request.

The slang term ‘Delulu’ surfaced within K-pop fan communities back in 2014, specifically coined to describe delusional fan behaviors. On the other hand, ‘Solulu’ serves as the solution to this delusion, representing a way out of the extravagant fantasies and returning to reality.

Kohli’s astonishment at the popularity of this slang term demonstrates the vastness of youth culture and the influence it holds over social media. As the Indian cricket star continues to conquer on the pitch, his bafflement serves as a reminder of the diverse trends and expressions that flourish in the digital age.

