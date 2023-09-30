The Playful Banter Between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, a power couple adored many, recently engaged in a playful and light-hearted banter on social media, captivating their fans once again. Anushka shared a picture on her social media promoting the brand ‘PUMA,’ playfully teasing them saying, “You’re just upset I ate your entire birthday cake.” The post featured a cute Puma effigy wearing a birthday cap.

Virat, amidst his busy schedule training for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, took a moment to leave a witty comment on Anushka’s post. He wrote, “You finished my cake too,” adding an extra layer of sweetness to the interaction. Fans couldn’t help but gush over their adorable bond, flooding social media with heart emojis and ‘aww’ reactions.

But their banter wasn’t the only thing grabbing headlines. Rumors of the couple expecting their second child have been circulating. While neither Virat nor Anushka has confirmed these speculations, fans eagerly await any news of a new addition to their family. The couple already has a daughter named Vamika.

In terms of their professional lives, Anushka continues to shine in the entertainment industry, while Virat is currently immersed in intense training with the Indian cricket team for the ODI World Cup 2023. The tournament is set to begin on October 5 in India, with the first match between India and Australia taking place on October 8 in Chennai. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate this event, especially the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

The playful banter and love shared between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to captivate and inspire people worldwide. Their charismatic personalities and genuine bond make them an endearing power couple that fans can’t help but adore.

