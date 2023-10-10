WhatsApp Debunks Hoax Cyberattack Warnings Targeting Jewish People

WhatsApp has refuted claims about cyberattacks targeting Jewish individuals, stating that these warnings are baseless hoaxes. The messaging platform, owned Meta, has clarified that several messages circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Twitter, falsely assert that Jewish people will be targeted through forwarded messages. The hoax messages claim that clicking on images of the conflict in Israel shared on WhatsApp as a file named “Seismic Waves CARD” can lead to phone hacking. WhatsApp Communications Manager Emily Westcott has emphasized that these messages are entirely false and similar hoax messages have circulated in the past surrounding other events, such as the earthquake in Morocco last month.

In response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, misinformation and disinformation have been rampant. Notably, crypto influencer Scott Melker, who has a significant following on Twitter, shared the false warning, wrongly claiming that opening the file would result in phone hacking. Fact-checking websites Snopes and Bufale.net have also confirmed that these messages are false.

It is crucial to address the spread of misinformation, particularly during times of crisis. High-profile figures like Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, have faced criticism for disseminating inaccurate information on their platforms. In order to combat misinformation, WhatsApp urges users to rely on factual and verified information and encourages them to remain cautious about forwarding unverified claims.

