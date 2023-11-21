DMRC Chief Urges Passengers to Refrain from Engaging in Controversial Activities

In a recent interview, Vikas Kumar, the Chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), expressed his concerns about the growing trend of controversial videos being made and circulated within the Delhi Metro trains and premises. Kumar appealed to passengers to refrain from engaging in “objectionable” activities, emphasizing that such actions tarnish the image of the DMRC and affect the overall societal well-being.

While the DMRC has implemented squads that conduct surprise checks to curb these activities, Kumar acknowledged that security personnel cannot be present everywhere. He urged passengers to take responsibility and report any objectionable incidents they witness to the authorities. By doing so, passengers can contribute to maintaining a safe and respectful environment within the Delhi Metro.

The DMRC has been actively working to address this issue raising awareness through social media campaigns and outdoor publicity. The organization has put up posters at various metro stations, urging passengers to avoid making reels and causing discomfort to fellow riders. Additionally, measures are already in place to prohibit the making of unauthorized videos in metro trains and stations.

Kumar emphasized that the brand of Delhi Metro itself cannot be blemished these incidents. However, he stressed the importance of discipline and called on individuals to refrain from engaging in controversial activities for the betterment of society. He assured that the DMRC is committed to curbing such actions and maintaining the excellence of the Delhi Metro.

By aligning themselves with the DMRC’s efforts, passengers can contribute to creating a pleasant and respectful commuting experience for everyone. It is essential for individuals to recognize the impact of their actions and prioritize the collective well-being of society.

