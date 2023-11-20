DMRC Chief Urges Metro Riders to Abstain from Controversial Activities

In a recent interview with PTI, DMRC Chief Vikas Kumar appealed to the public to refrain from engaging in objectionable activities on Delhi Metro trains and premises. He emphasized that steps were being taken to curb such incidents and ensure a safe environment for all passengers.

The DMRC has faced several controversies in the past few months, with videos of inappropriate behavior going viral on social media platforms. These incidents involved riders gyrating to popular music inside train coaches, couples engaging in intimate acts, and individuals engaging in lewd behavior. These videos have sparked online debates about public decency and the freedom of individuals.

To address these concerns, the DMRC has implemented surprise checks designated squads to monitor and prevent such activities. While the CISF is responsible for guarding the metro stations, DMRC squad members in civilian clothing also conduct checks for any violation of norms.

Mr. Kumar acknowledged that it is not possible to have security personnel posted everywhere on the metro premises. Therefore, he urged passengers to report any objectionable incidents they witness to the authorities. He emphasized the importance of citizen participation in maintaining a safe and respectful environment on the Delhi Metro.

Despite the controversies, Mr. Kumar expressed confidence in the brand value of the Delhi Metro, stating that it is a center of excellence that cannot be tarnished isolated incidents. To create awareness about these issues, the DMRC has launched social media campaigns and put up posters in metro stations, urging passengers to refrain from making unauthorized videos and causing inconvenience to fellow travelers.

With continuous efforts from the DMRC and the active participation of passengers, it is hoped that such controversial incidents will be minimized, allowing everyone to enjoy a safe and pleasant journey on the Delhi Metro.

FAQ

1. What kind of objectionable activities have occurred on the Delhi Metro?

Controversial incidents on the Delhi Metro have included riders gyrating to music, couples engaging in intimate acts, and individuals engaging in lewd behavior.

2. How is the DMRC addressing these issues?

The DMRC has implemented surprise checks designated squads and is urging passengers to report any objectionable incidents they witness. They have also launched social media campaigns and put up posters in metro stations to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a respectful environment.

3. How can passengers contribute to a safe and respectful environment on the Delhi Metro?

Passengers can contribute refraining from engaging in objectionable activities themselves and reporting any such incidents they witness to the authorities. It is important for everyone to be vigilant and proactive in maintaining a safe and pleasant environment for all passengers.