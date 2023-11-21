A Remarkable Testimony to Durability: TikTok Video Shows Stanley Tumbler Surviving Car Fire

A recent TikTok video has taken social media storm, showcasing the impressive durability of Stanley tumblers. The video, uploaded user @danimarielttering, reveals the aftermath of a car fire that completely destroyed the interior of her vehicle. Despite the devastation, one item emerged unscathed – her trusty bronze-colored Stanley tumbler.

In the video, the camera pans over the charred remains of the car, highlighting the untouched tumbler amidst the debris. Ash and debris cover its surface, but it remains intact. The TikTok user then removes the tumbler from its holder and gives it a shake, astonishingly revealing the sound of ice rattling inside. The caption reads, “Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem I gotchu.”

This mesmerizing display of resilience garnered nearly 60 million views and sparked a wave of enthusiasm among viewers. Amazed the tumbler’s survival, one commenter humorously quipped, “Imma need Stanley to start making cars.” Others called for Stanley to sponsor the woman or provide her with free merchandise.

The video caught the attention of Terence Reilly, the president of Stanley. In response, the company shared the video on their TikTok page, accompanied a message from Reilly himself. Praising the remarkable endurance of the tumbler, Reilly expressed his admiration for the product’s quality. Furthermore, in an unprecedented move, Stanley announced that they would replace the woman’s vehicle as a show of gratitude. Overwhelmed the company’s generosity, the TikTok user shared her appreciation in another video, expressing her disbelief and gratitude for the unexpected gift.

Stanley tumblers have long been known for their ability to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours and iced for up to 48 hours, but this incident proves their durability even in extreme circumstances. This viral TikTok video serves as a testament to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of Stanley products, capturing the attention and admiration of social media users worldwide.

