Viral Video: Instagram’s Kokilaben Dances to ‘Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye’

A video of Instagram influencer Nandita Shrivastava, popularly known as ‘Kokilaben,’ has become viral on the content-sharing site. The video showcases her dancing to the retro beat of ‘Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye.’ While sharing the dance on Instagram, she cleverly captioned it: “Kyunki Gopi chali gai to ghar se kisko nikalegi Kokilaben” (If Gopi is gone, whom will Kokilaben remove out from their house). Although the caption doesn’t directly relate to her dance performance, it reminded people of her viral fame as a doppelganger of the popular character from the Hindi TV serial ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.’

Nandita Shrivastava, who hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, is an internet sensation with over two million subscribers on YouTube and one million on Instagram. Her striking resemblance to the daily soap opera character ‘Kokilaben’ has garnered her immense popularity. In this viral dance video, she attempted to connect the caption with her performance, stating that it is her reaction to the frequent ejection of her daughter-in-law Gopi from their house in the serial, saying, “Gopi ko 1430000 bar ghar se nikalne ke baad Kokilaben.”

Since its upload earlier this week, the dance reel has gained nearly 60,000 views on Instagram and has garnered numerous positive comments. Netizens praised Nandita’s confident and energetic dance moves in the video, expressing their love and affection calling her “didi” (sister). Nandita’s popularity continues to grow as more people appreciate her entertaining performances and her resemblance to the beloved character of Kokilaben.

Definitions:

– Doppelganger: a person who bears a striking resemblance to another, often used to refer to someone who looks identical or very similar to another person.

Sources: Instagram