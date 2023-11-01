The Jio World Plaza Launch: Bollywood Stars Gather for a Grand Event

The Jio World Plaza Launch was a star-studded affair with some of Bollywood’s biggest names gracing the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many others attended the gala evening at Reliance’s grand venue.

The launch event witnessed an amusing incident captured in a video shared on the popular Reddit sub, BollyBlindsNGossip. The clip shows officials approaching Salman Khan to walk the ramp, similar to other actors present. However, the beloved star politely declined, flashing his mischievous smile while stepping away from the ramp.

Redditors have speculated on the reason behind Salman’s refusal, and one theory suggests it was due to his choice of attire. Sporting orange pants, a black t-shirt, and a black blazer, fans believe Salman did not want to draw attention to his unique outfit. As one Reddit user amusingly expressed, “They tried to use him and make a moment on the ramp. He escaped smartly.”

Despite this light-hearted moment, Salman Khan continues to focus on his upcoming projects. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of his action-packed entertainer, Tiger 3, scheduled to hit theaters in India on November 12, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The superstar himself took to social media to announce that advance bookings for the much-awaited spy thriller would commence on Sunday, November 5, with the first show screenings beginning at 7 am on Diwali day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also revealed that Tiger 3 would enjoy a global release in key overseas markets, including the USA, UAE, GCC, Europe, UK, and Africa. With an ensemble cast featuring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger 3 marks the fifth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe, following the successes of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Overall, the Jio World Plaza Launch provided a platform for Bollywood stars to come together and celebrate a momentous occasion, while also giving fans something to talk about with Salman Khan’s amusing ramp walk decline.

