Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Dreamy Wedding

Parineeti Chopra, the popular Bollywood actress, and politician Raghav Chadha recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The couple’s wedding has been making waves on social media, with several videos of their special day being shared online.

In one of the viral videos, Parineeti can be seen walking down the aisle in a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga. Adorned with intricate artwork, she paired her ensemble with emerald jewelry and a mangteeka, complemented a long veil. The groom, Raghav, looked equally dashing in a sherwani featuring clean gold tone detailing, perfectly matching his bride’s attire.

Fans were quick to shower the newlyweds with love and compliments in the comments section. Many described the couple as “cute,” “lovely,” and the “perfect jodi.” The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only close friends and family members.

Parineeti Chopra is known for her roles in popular Bollywood films such as “Ishaqzaade,” “Shuddh Desi Romance,” and “Hasee Toh Phasee.” Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, is a prominent politician associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The couple’s wedding has captured the attention of their fans and the media alike. With their charming chemistry and stylish attire, Parineeti and Raghav have truly set the bar high for wedding goals.

Sources:

– etimes.in