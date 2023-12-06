Bollywood Star Sunny Deol Denies Reports of Being Drunk in Viral Video

A video of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol seemingly drunk and stumbling on the streets of Mumbai went viral on social media, sparking speculation about his behavior. However, fan pages have come forward stating that the viral video was actually a scene from his upcoming film, Safar, directed Shashank Udrapurkar.

In the video, Sunny can be seen wearing a casual white shirt and jeans, appearing to have difficulty walking, and even stopping in front of an auto rickshaw. The driver of the auto then helps him get seated inside. This led fans to wonder if it was a real incident or a shooting for his film.

Sunny Deol had previously shared in an interview that he is not a drinker and does not like alcohol. He tried it once during a visit to England but did not enjoy it. He described it as bitter, having a foul smell, and causing headaches.

Despite the speculation surrounding the viral video, Deol’s fans and fan pages have defended him, claiming that it was an attempt to mislead the public and spread hate against the actor. They emphasized that he was shooting for his upcoming film and that the video was shared with malicious intentions.

Sunny Deol’s recent film, Gadar 2, has been a massive success at the box office and ranks among the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2023. He is currently working on Lahore 1947, produced Aamir Khan, and there have been rumors of a sequel to the 1997 film Border featuring Deol in the lead role.

As the controversy around the viral video subsides, Sunny Deol continues to focus on his successful career in Bollywood, delighting his fans with his powerful performances on the big screen.