Arijit Singh Angers Fan Lashing Out During Car Chase

Singer Arijit Singh, known for his massive fan following, recently found himself in the midst of controversy when a video of him lashing out at a fan went viral on the internet. The incident occurred when Arijit was being chased a fan who repeatedly honked his horn, hoping to get a selfie with the popular singer.

In the video, Arijit can be seen stopping his car and confronting the fan, expressing his anger at the fan’s behavior. He questioned the fan about the number of times he had honked his horn and emphasized how such actions can cause inconvenience to others. Arijit then challenged the fan, insisting that they take a selfie right there, implying that he wouldn’t let the fan go until they took the desired picture.

This incident has generated a lot of attention and discussion among fans and the general public. While some argue that Arijit’s reaction was justified given the fan’s behavior, others believe that as a public figure, he should have handled the situation in a more composed manner.

In other news, Arijit Singh is set to release his upcoming song “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” from Salman Khan’s movie ‘Tiger 3’. This song marks the end of a nine-year-long feud between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh. ‘Tiger 3’, directed Maneesh Sharma and produced Aditya Chopra, is the third installment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise and is scheduled to release during Diwali 2023.

While Arijit continues to be a popular figure in the music industry, this recent incident serves as a reminder that fame comes with its own set of challenges and responsibilities. It is important for both fans and artists to respect each other’s boundaries and maintain a healthy and considerate interaction.

Definitions:

– Viral: Refers to content, such as videos or articles, that quickly and widely spreads on the internet, usually through social media sharing.

– Selfie: A self-portrait photograph taken an individual using a smartphone or a digital camera, typically shared on social media platforms.

Sources:

– No specific URLs provided.