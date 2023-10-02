A Shocking Revelation: The Disgusting Reason You Should Wash Your Balloons

A TikTok video has gone viral, capturing the attention of viewers with its revelation of the repulsive reason why people should wash their balloons before blowing them up. In the video, Danielle Beardon shows herself washing pink, purple, and white balloons in soapy water, accompanied the text “This is your sign to wash your balloons before you put them in your mouth to blow them up.” When she moves the balloons and suds aside, the filthy water is unveiled, leaving viewers horrified.

The video has received thousands of likes and numerous comments expressing shock and disgust. People have realized that when they blow up balloons, they are also inhaling whatever dirt and grime may have accumulated on them. Some viewers have even declared that they will never blow up balloons again.

However, some viewers have questioned Beardon’s methods. They questioned whether washing the balloons would result in dirty water going inside the balloons, and suggested that washing off the powder on the balloons would prevent them from blowing up without popping. Beardon responded to these comments explaining that she had used a pump to inflate the balloons in the end and that she only washed them because they had a bad smell.

While some viewers were unfazed the dirty revelation, joking about it building the immune system or washing off flavor and nutrients, others remained unconvinced of the need for washing balloons. They shared their own experiences of blowing up balloons without washing them and claimed to be “still alive.”

This TikTok video serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless objects can harbor dirt and germs. Taking the time to wash balloons before blowing them up can help ensure a safer and cleaner environment, particularly for young children who may be more susceptible to illness. So next time you’re preparing for a celebration, don’t forget to give those balloons a thorough wash!

