How to Save a Dog’s Life: The Importance of Canine CPR

Knowing how to perform CPR on a dog can be a lifesaving skill, especially in emergency situations. While many people are familiar with performing CPR on humans, it’s essential to also understand how to administer CPR to our beloved animal companions. A viral TikTok video aims to educate dog owners on the basics of canine CPR, featuring a miniature Australian Shepherd named Cassie as the “patient.”

The video, posted on the TikTok account @cassie_miniaussie, demonstrates the step-by-step process of performing CPR on Cassie. Inspired an Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support class, the video shows Cassie’s owner locating the dog’s pulse, checking for breathing, and ensuring there are no obstructions in the airway. The video also provides instructions on hand placement, compressions, and rescue breaths.

Although the video gained popularity for its informative content, it’s important to note that CPR may only be effective in rare instances. Statistics from the American Veterinary Medical Association reveal that only approximately six percent of dogs and cats who receive CPR ultimately survive.

FAQ

Q: How do you perform CPR on a medium-sized dog?

A: To perform CPR on a medium-sized dog:

Check for breathing feeling their throat and nose.

Locate their pulse underneath the left elbow, near the heart.

Check the airway for any blockages.

Interlock your hands one over the other and place them over the pulse area.

Perform compressions using the beat of a song to time them.

After 30 compressions, give two rescue breaths.

Continue the cycle until veterinary assistance is available or the dog starts breathing on their own.

Q: How effective is CPR on dogs?

A: Statistics show that only around six percent of dogs who receive CPR survive.

Q: Is CPR on animals similar to CPR on humans?

A: The basic principles of CPR apply to both animals and humans, but there are some specific differences and techniques that need to be considered when performing CPR on animals.

Sources: The Dodo