TikTok Influencer Isaiah Garza Surprises Balinese Doughnut Seller with New Home and $10,000 Gift

Isaiah Garza, a popular TikTok influencer with 8.7 million followers, recently stunned his viewers with a heartwarming act of kindness. In a viral video, Garza documented his encounter with a Balinese doughnut seller named Ni Luh Sri Wulandari.

Garza initially tested Wulandari’s sincerity asking for free doughnuts, claiming to have no money. To his surprise, Wulandari kindly agreed and offered him three doughnuts for free. Touched her generosity, Garza decided to give back. He first gave Wulandari $500 (IDR 7.5 million), but she initially declined the gift. However, Garza insisted, and Wulandari tearfully accepted the money.

Their conversation continued, and Wulandari revealed that she had recently lost her parents and planned to use the money for their funeral expenses. Garza, deeply moved her story, expressed his desire to help her further. He gifted her with a new house and $10,000 (IDR 155 million), surprising her once again.

Garza shared videos of both the initial encounter and the surprise gift on TikTok, capturing the attention of millions of viewers worldwide. The comment section overflowed with people expressing their admiration for Garza’s generosity and their hopes for a better life for Wulandari. Many even expressed their own desire to offer assistance to the doughnut seller.

This heartwarming story serves as a prime example of how influential individuals like Garza can use their platforms for good. Through his TikTok videos, Garza not only brings joy to his followers but also inspires others to spread kindness and make a positive impact in their communities.

For more heartwarming stories and inspiring content, be sure to check out Social Expat’s other articles.