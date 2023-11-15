New Auto Theft Trend Emerges Amidst Lack of Awareness

In a shocking revelation, a recent viral trend on TikTok has contributed to a surge in car thefts across the United States. The trend, known as the “Kia Boys,” involves individuals demonstrating how to start susceptible vehicles using only a USB cable and a smartphone. Unbeknownst to many owners, this vulnerability in their cars’ security systems allows thieves to exploit the flaw and gain unauthorized access to the vehicles.

One victim of this auto theft trend, Joley Forman, shared her harrowing experience of waking up to find her Hyundai Elantra missing. It took thieves a mere two minutes to break the car’s window, start the engine, and drive away without triggering any alarms. It was not until the following morning that Forman discovered the shocking truth.

To address this issue, Hyundai and Kia, separate companies with a financial connection, offered a software fix in February. The update extended the duration of the car alarm sound and required the key to be present in the ignition to start the vehicle. While this fix has proved effective for many, there are still millions of cars on the road that have not been updated, leaving them vulnerable to theft.

In response to the growing number of car thefts, the automakers are also offering reimbursement for owners who purchase additional security measures, such as steering wheel locks. However, a class action lawsuit filed owners of the affected vehicles claims that these measures do not adequately compensate for the loss and damage incurred.

Although a settlement was initially reached in May, the judge rejected it, deeming the compensation insufficient. A new settlement has been preliminarily approved, which proposes reimbursement of up to 60% for stolen vehicles and 33% or $3,375 for those criminally damaged. Class members can expect to receive notification of the settlement no later than March 4, 2024.

To track the progress of vehicle repairs, Carfax has partnered with Hyundai and Kia. The company has added a note to the vehicle history reports of vulnerable cars, alerting potential buyers to the need for a fix. As of now, there are approximately 4.5 million vehicles that still require attention, with only about 400,000 vehicles having been updated since July.

The main challenge lies in raising awareness about this car theft vulnerability. While mailers have been sent out to affected owners, the effectiveness of this communication method is diminishing. Many people overlook or dismiss these mailed notices, assuming they are scams or irrelevant mail. Consequently, numerous individuals remain unaware of the inherent threat to their vehicles’ security.

This lack of awareness has led to countless victims falling prey to car thieves. As social media users, such as Joley Forman, express their frustration, they call upon car manufacturers to take greater responsibility for the situation. The widespread adoption of social media platforms demands a proactive approach to inform and protect consumers from emerging threats in the digital age.

