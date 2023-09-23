Is Today the Last Day on Earth? Exploring the Viral TikTok Conspiracy Theory

Today, September 23, has emerged as a date of significance in the world of viral TikTok trends, with a new conspiracy theory making the rounds on social media. According to this theory, September 23 is believed to be the last day on Earth, drawing inspiration from various calamities depicted in movies and TV shows.

In popular culture, September 23 has been portrayed as a day of immense destruction. From the sitcom “The Big Bang” to movies like “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World,” “Deep Impact,” and “Asteroid City,” an asteroid striking the Earth on either September 22 or September 23 has become a prevalent theme. Furthermore, films such as “Knowing,” “Pandemic,” and “The Number 23” depict this day as the onset of a solar flare, pandemic, and the arrival of hell, respectively.

Notably, September 22, which has already passed, also carries significance in the conspiracy theory. This day is associated with the biblical flood in “Evan Almighty” and the fateful plane crash in the TV series “Lost.” Additional movies mentioned in the theory include “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Tomorrowland,” “Ghostbusters,” “Labyrinth,” and the recently premiered “Don’t Worry Darling.”

While it is highly unlikely that the world will actually come to an end today, it is important to note that September 23 holds significance as the autumnal equinox in the northern hemisphere. This marks the official end of summer, a transition that has been celebrated for centuries.

It is crucial to approach conspiracy theories with skepticism and verify information from reputable sources. The viral TikTok trend surrounding September 23 is an interesting cultural phenomenon but lacks any scientific evidence or credible basis. As we embrace the changing seasons and bid farewell to summer, let us appreciate the beauty of the world around us and continue to seek reliable knowledge.

