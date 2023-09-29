TikTok Video of a Woman Damaging Street Musician’s Keyboard Goes Viral

A TikTok video capturing a disturbing incident in downtown Athens has garnered over 3.5 million views, showcasing a woman knocking down a street musician’s keyboard. The musician, Andrew Hsu, a student at the University of Georgia, was playing on the corner of College Avenue and Clayton Street when the incident occurred.

As depicted in the viral video, the woman forcefully struck her hand on Hsu’s keyboard, causing it to collapse and break along with the piano stand. Hsu was forced to stop performing amid the chaos. Distressingly, Hsu also discovered that some of his tips had been stolen the woman. Even her friend admitted to the theft after Hsu confronted her.

Expressing his disappointment, Hsu shared his frustration with Fox 5 Atlanta, stating, “To come out here and do this, and someone to mess it up is just not like a cool thing to do.” The Athens Clarke-County police were involved, with the officer offering to issue a search warrant for the woman’s arrest. However, Hsu decided not to press charges.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the woman has since apologized to Hsu and even sent him money for the repairs. It is a testament to the power of social media that the incident gained such widespread attention, highlighting the importance of mutual respect and support within local communities.

This incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless activities like street performances can be disrupted thoughtless actions. Street musicians bring joy to many, and incidents like these highlight the need for tolerance, understanding, and respect for artists and their craft.

