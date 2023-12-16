Georgia Woman Faces Legal Action for Racial Harassment Towards Neighbors

A Georgia woman named Kathryn Smith has become infamous in her neighborhood for her relentless campaign of racial harassment against her neighbors, Cecillee Cummings and her young son. Cummings took to social media last week to share her ordeal in the hopes of raising awareness and sparking change.

According to Cummings, Smith has been subjecting them to racial slurs and vulgarities on a daily basis. She would shout offensive names at their home, including racial slurs targeting their son, and even go as far as spitting on their vehicles. Smith would camp in front of their house at night, tamper with their property, and threaten them with violence. She has also targeted Cummings, assaulting her pregnant belly and making disturbing comments about her future children.

The situation took a turn when a video posted on TikTok a user named TizzyEnt went viral. The video showcased multiple instances of Smith’s racist behavior, capturing her yelling racial slurs and threatening the neighbors’ child. The video also included audio of another woman screaming racial slurs while driving past their house.

Thankfully, the local authorities took action after the video gained attention. Smith was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, property damage, and assault. However, she was not arrested specifically for her racist comments. Cummings plans to file a civil lawsuit against Smith for her discriminatory actions.

Tyler Aryes, Cummings’ attorney, shared that this is not an isolated incident. He stated that there have been over 81 recorded incidents of racial harassment Smith towards the Cummings family. This case highlights the importance of speaking out against racism and taking legal action to protect victims from such harassment.

It is crucial for communities to stand together against racism and support those who are targeted. By raising awareness and holding individuals accountable for their actions, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and safe society for everyone.