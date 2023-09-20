Columbus Police Officer Under Investigation for Inappropriate Response to Child Predator Incident

A Columbus, Ohio police officer is currently being investigated for her behavior in response to a call involving an alleged child predator. The incident came to light when a man shared a video on TikTok showing the officer’s actions.

According to the man, he had called 9-1-1 six hours prior to the video being taken. In the video, the two officers can be seen arriving at the man’s home after midnight. The father informs them that his daughter is in bed and asleep. However, the female officer questions whether it still happened, to which the father explains that he called the police so his daughter could understand the gravity of the situation. The officer then shocks the father suggesting that his 11-year-old daughter could be charged with child pornography for the pictures she had been manipulated into sending.

The father argues that his daughter is being manipulated an adult online and is not at fault. The officer counters asking if she is taking pictures, to which the father becomes frustrated and tells them to leave. The officers then walk away.

The video has gained significant attention and criticism, with viewers calling for the behavior to be reported and investigated. Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine R. Bryant released a statement condemning the actions seen in the video. She expressed her expectation that all officers treat crime victims with compassion and respect. The incident is currently under investigation the division’s Inspector General.

It is important to note that this incident does not reflect the actions of the entire Columbus Division of Police. Chief Bryant emphasized that the division works tirelessly to bring comfort and justice to victims. The father has been contacted to apologize for the incident and assure him that a thorough investigation is taking place.

The Columbus Division of Police has confirmed that the Sexual Assault Unit detectives have been notified of the allegations and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Source: No URLs provided