Fifty Cincinnati-area Children Can Now Sleep a Little Easier

In today’s digital age, parents are constantly searching for new and innovative ways to get their children to bed on time. One dad on TikTok, known as Chris from the account @the_solodad, may have found the key to success with his viral sleep hack. By combining his son’s need for physical activity before bedtime with a lesson on kinetic energy, Chris has created a fun and imaginative solution that has captured the attention of millions.

In the video that gained over 18 million views, Chris demonstrates his hack tying a plug around his son, connecting it to an iPad, and telling him that moving will charge the device. The result? His son moves at lightning speed, powering up the iPad while expending excess energy. The overwhelming response from viewers has been one of shock and amusement, with comments like “accidentally creating an aerobic athlete” and “about to power a whole city.”

So, is this hack worth a try? We spoke to Debbie Gerken, a registered NICU nurse and certified pediatrician, to get her expert opinion. Gerken explains that children often become more energetic at bedtime due to a rise in cortisol levels when they are already tired. This can be misleading for parents who think their child is not tired when, in reality, they have missed their sleep window and are now producing more cortisol, resulting in increased energy.

Gerken believes that Chris’s hack offers a creative way for children to release excess energy. Running in place helps to release endorphins, reduce stress, improve blood circulation, and oxygenate the brain. The repetitive motion of the activity can also have a calming effect on a child’s sensory system, preparing them for sleep.

However, Gerken does caution against the negative impact of screen time before bed, as the light from the television can inhibit the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. She suggests incorporating this activity earlier in the day to ensure that energy is expended leading up to bedtime. Consistency is also key, as a predictable bedtime routine helps relax the child’s brain and prepares them for sleep.

In addition to Chris’s hack, Gerken offers her own suggestions for parents. The 1:1 focused time method allows a child to choose an activity to play with before bedtime while receiving their parent’s undivided attention, free from distractions or screens. The “bridge the connection” method involves a conversation between parent and child about future plans, shifting the focus from separation anxiety to anticipation and excitement.

Ultimately, every child is unique, and parents should tailor their bedtime routine to suit their child’s temperament and needs. Exploring different hacks, while maintaining consistency, can help make bedtime a comforting and stress-free experience for both child and parent alike. So, why not give Chris’s hack a try? You might just find that your child can sleep a little easier.