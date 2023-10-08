The Roman Empire and Gendered Views of History

The question of how often one thinks about the Roman empire has sparked numerous viral videos on the social media app TikTok. What may surprise many is that the answer for many men is “every day” or “several times a week.” This interest in the Roman empire among men can be attributed to its patriarchal and militaristic power structures, which provide a safe way for men to indulge in their more macho tendencies.

However, there is a critical slant to consider. According to Cynthia Boaz, a political science professor, the Roman Empire represents the epitome of white cisgender masculinity and is one of the most patriarchal and hierarchical societies in history. This perspective raises questions about the impact of Western empires on anyone other than white cis men, which may explain why women are not as interested in thinking about the Roman empire.

The teaching of history itself may also be gendered. Courses with titles related to art history, often seen as feminine, tend to attract more women, while history courses have a more balanced gender distribution. The inclusion of gender in a course title can even deter men from participating, as they may perceive it as an attack on men rather than an exploration of historical gender dynamics. This gendering of subjects extends beyond the classroom and can contribute to the devaluation of spaces and activities associated with feminine roles, resulting in limited economic and educational opportunities for men and boys.

Popular culture further reinforces gendered views of history. For example, the success of the Netflix series Bridgerton depicts a sanitized and female-empowered version of the 18th century that aligns with contemporary cultural politics rather than strict historical accuracy. Even languages themselves can be gendered, as seen in the higher number of women taking French and Italian classes compared to German, which can be attributed to gender stereotyping.

The TikTok trend surrounding the Roman empire highlights the power of popular images of the past to shape contemporary culture. It serves as a space for fantasies of masculinity but can also perpetuate toxic thought. Understanding and challenging these gendered views of history is essential for a more inclusive and accurate understanding of the past.

Source: Dawn (EOS), October 8th, 2023