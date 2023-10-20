Experts Say Bedbug Sightings on TTC Shouldn’t Cause Panic

A recent TikTok video that appeared to show a bedbug on the TTC has sparked concern among Toronto residents. However, pest control experts say that bedbugs can be found in high-traffic areas, including public transportation, hotels, and restaurants. Bernie Grafe of Orkin Canada reassures the public that while the risk of encountering bedbugs is present, it’s not something to be overly paranoid about. Toronto, being an international hub, does have a higher risk compared to other cities.

The TTC claims that their vehicles are cleaned every night, and although bedbugs occasionally make their way onto the system, it is not a common occurrence. Transit systems around the world have to deal with this issue, and the TTC encourages passengers to report any sightings of bedbugs so the affected vehicle can be disinfected.

The authenticity of the TikTok video is in question. According to Antonia Guidotti, an entomology technician with the Royal Ontario Museum, the insect in the video appears to be more like a head louse than a bedbug. Guidotti explains that bedbugs have a darker brown or reddish color and an oval shape, while the insect in question is lighter in color and narrow.

Guidotti also mentions that while the prevalence of bedbugs may have increased over the years, they are still relatively uncommon to find in large numbers in public spaces like the TTC. Bedbugs tend to hide under beds or mattresses. They are more likely to be found in small numbers, possibly falling off someone’s clothing or bag.

To prevent bedbug infestations, Grafe advises being vigilant about where you sit and where you place your belongings. Avoid leaving bags on the floor and always take a look around your surroundings. While bedbugs can be a nuisance, it’s important not to panic and take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of encountering them.

Source: Orkin Canada, Royal Ontario Museum