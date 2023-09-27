What is Equal Parenting and How Can You Achieve it?

A recent viral TikTok video has sparked a conversation about equal parenting. In the video, a Canadian mother expressed frustration after witnessing a father sit a few rows away from his struggling wife and children on a flight while she offered to switch seats with him. This incident has led to a broader discussion about the importance of equal parenting and how to achieve it.

Equal parenting is about sharing responsibilities and decision-making between parents in a fair and balanced way. It is not necessarily a 50-50 split in every task, but rather a fluidity that considers each family’s strengths and weaknesses. The goal of equal parenting is to ensure that children feel they have two involved parents and that one parent does not dominate their lives at the expense of the other.

Trust and open communication are essential for achieving equal parenting. Both parents must trust that the other loves their child and wants the best for them, even if they have different ways of doing things. Open communication allows parents to express their fears, insecurities, and strengths as parents. By being honest about their abilities and limitations, parents can support each other in providing the best experiences for their children.

Breaking down habits and patterns learned from their own childhoods may also be necessary for parents to achieve equal parenting. It is important to create expectations from the beginning and involve both parents in childcare and domestic duties. This inclusivity helps fathers feel more involved and prevents mothers from feeling isolated in their role as the primary caregiver.

Equal parenting benefits children in several ways. It provides them with multiple role models and diverse experiences. It teaches them about trust, open communication, and healthy relationships. Children with strong relationships with both parents often feel more secure and loved. It also promotes gender equity and reduces stress for the child.

Parents who are striving for equal parenting should know that they are not alone and that many others are working towards the same goal. With trust, open communication, and support for each other’s strengths and weaknesses, parents can provide the best upbringing for their children.

Definitions:

– Equal parenting: Sharing responsibility and decision-making between parents in a fair and balanced way.

– Trust: Belief in the reliability, truth, or ability of someone.

– Open communication: Honest and transparent exchange of thoughts, feelings, and ideas.

– Gender equity: Fair treatment and access to opportunities for individuals, regardless of their gender.

Source: Yahoo Canada