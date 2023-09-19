Smudge the Viral TikTok Cat Inspires Healthier Lifestyles

Smudge, the 18.6-pound viral TikTok cat, is defying stereotypes and encouraging her fans to live healthier lives. Despite her size, Smudge is embracing her ‘hot girl’ walks and inspiring others to do the same.

When Smudge was adopted her owner, Kaia Bint Savage, three years ago, she weighed a staggering 23 pounds. However, with the help of Savage, Smudge has managed to shed almost four pounds, bringing her closer to her goal weight of 16 pounds.

Savage wasn’t going to let Smudge suffer, so she started taking her on daily walks in the garden. Initially hesitant, Smudge eventually began to embrace the exercise and now walks longer distances without stopping. She even asks to go outside and sits the door, a behavior her owner never expected.

The journey of Smudge’s weight loss and newfound love for exercise has been documented on TikTok, where she has gained a massive following. Fans have expressed their gratitude for Smudge’s motivation and have been inspired to start their own fitness journeys. Many have shared their experiences of going on walks or engaging in other forms of exercise because of Smudge’s influence.

While Smudge’s health journey is still ongoing, she serves as a reminder that with determination and persistence, anyone can achieve their goals. Her story is a testament to the power of influence and the positive impact it can have on people’s lives.

