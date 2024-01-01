Calls for Responsible Waste Management Grow as CVS Accused of Product Disposal

A recent TikTok video has sparked widespread concern about CVS’s disposal practices, specifically targeting the company’s alleged throwing away of intact products like blankets and socks just one day after Christmas. The video, posted Anna Sacks, shows heaps of discarded items outside a CVS location in New York City.

Sacks, who has been sharing videos of salvageable items found in CVS trash since 2020, is urging retailers to prioritize donation over waste. She emphasizes the importance of setting aside usable products for donation rather than destroying or discarding them. And while CVS spokesperson Matt Blanchette asserts that the veracity of the video cannot be verified, he maintains that the company’s disposal guidelines comply with regulations and industry standards.

According to a statement from CVS, in 2021, they diverted 50% of their waste for recycling or reuse and donated $140 million worth of products to charities like Feeding America. The company also claims to have implemented measures to reduce waste generation in their retail stores and other facilities, with a focus on liquidating, donating, and recycling unsalable items.

Despite CVS’s claims, Sacks argues that their practices are in line with the retail industry standard, which she believes does not excuse wasteful behavior. In her video, Sacks not only examines the trash outside the store but also lays out some of the discarded items on the pavement, which were quickly claimed passersby. Sacks admits to taking some food and hygiene products for herself, highlighting the unnecessary waste that could have been avoided.

This TikTok video has gained significant attention, though it is not Sacks’s most viral post. In previous videos, she highlighted similar instances of waste in CVS trash, including unopened food items. Sacks remarks that what sets this specific video apart is the timing—capturing the waste just one day after Christmas, without even allowing for discounted sales to clear inventory.

Having been documenting corporate waste since 2017, Sacks has made CVS her primary focus. With over 400,000 signatures on her Change.org petition, she hopes to raise awareness and prompt change. Sacks questions when corporations will reach a “turning point” and take responsibility for their excessive production and destructive waste practices.