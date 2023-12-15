Southwest Airlines Faces Criticism Over Customer of Size Policy

Southwest Airlines has long been known for its “Customer of Size” policy, which offers additional seating to overweight passengers who require more than one seat. However, a recent viral video showcasing this policy has sparked a heated debate on social media. While some travelers praised the airline for their inclusive approach, others expressed their concerns and criticism.

The policy allows plus-size customers to either purchase additional seats in advance or approach a gate agent to discuss their seating needs. If it is determined that extra seating is necessary, Southwest accommodates them with a complimentary additional seat. The airline claims that this policy has been in place for over 30 years and has not recently changed.

The video that went viral on TikTok featured a plus-size style content creator who shared her positive experience with Southwest’s policy. She explained how she proactively purchased an extra seat and was able to pre-board and have the additional seat next to her at no cost. While some applauded the airline for providing a “fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity,” others criticized the policy for glamorizing obesity.

Critics also pointed out that the airline does not appear to have a formal policy to accommodate taller customers or those who need extra space for medical equipment at no cost. This has led to questions about the equality of treatment for different physical needs.

Southwest Airlines responded to the criticism emphasizing that their policy serves a very small percentage of their overall customer base and does not inconvenience other customers. They also highlighted the importance of allowing airlines to choose their own policies.

Whether this recent backlash will prompt Southwest Airlines to reconsider and expand their policies to include other physical needs remains to be seen. However, the debate surrounding this issue highlights the ongoing discussion around inclusivity and comfort for all passengers on commercial flights.