Discover the Benefits of Skin Cycling: A Dermatologist-Recommended Routine

Have you heard of the latest skincare trend called skin cycling? While social media platforms like TikTok often promote questionable skincare practices, skin cycling is one trend that dermatologists can actually get behind. In fact, many dermatologists have been recommending this technique for years, contrary to popular belief.

Skin cycling is a carefully planned routine that involves using specific skincare products on different days of the week. The idea behind this approach is to avoid layering multiple products simultaneously to prevent skin irritation. Dr. Loretta Pratt, a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology P.C., explains that she has been practicing skin cycling with her own skincare products for over 20 years.

How Does Skin Cycling Work?

The skin cycling routine, credited to Dr. Whitney Bowe, emphasizes a morning and nighttime routine. In the morning, cleanse your face, apply desired serums, and don’t forget to wear sunscreen. However, it is during the night routine where skin cycling truly comes into play.

A recommended four-night schedule for skin cycling includes:

– Night One: Exfoliation (acids)

– Night Two: Retinoid

– Night Three and Four: Recovery nights

By applying exfoliation and retinoids on separate nights, you can avoid skin irritation. On nights dedicated to exfoliation, Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a facial plastic surgeon, suggests using an exfoliant following a gentle cleanser and applying a moisturizer afterward. The same applies to nights when using retinoids – use only a small amount and follow with a moisturizer.

On nights designated for recovery, cleanse and moisturize without using a moisturizer containing other active ingredients, such as Vitamin A. It’s important to note that if you’re new to skincare products like acids and retinoids, it’s best to start with a gentle approach. Dr. Gay Motykie, a plastic surgeon, advises starting with less active products and gradually adding more active ingredients as your skin tolerates them.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is skin cycling?

A: Skin cycling is a dermatologist-recommended routine that involves using specific skincare products on different days to prevent skin irritation.

Q: How does skin cycling work?

A: Skin cycling involves a schedule where you use exfoliants, retinoids, and recovery nights on separate days to optimize the benefits of each product without overwhelming the skin.

Q: Can everyone follow a skin cycling routine?

A: It’s important to consult with a skincare professional, especially if you have sensitive, reactive skin or are taking certain medications, like Accutane. They can help you select suitable products and guide you through the process.

Q: Can I start skin cycling if I’m new to acids and retinoids?

A: It’s recommended to start with less active products and gradually introduce more active ingredients as your skin adjusts. “Start low and go slow” is the approach suggested dermatologists.

While skin cycling might be the latest trend on social media, it’s vital to remember that dermatologists have long advocated for this technique. By following a well-planned skincare routine, you can potentially achieve healthier, more radiant skin. However, it’s essential to listen to your skin and seek professional guidance when necessary.