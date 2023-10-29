Unusual Job Listing Calls for “Performing Artiste Assistant Manager” with Connections to China, Malaysia & Vietnam

A recent viral incident involving a woman at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has shed light on an unusual job listing a company called KDL Elements. The listed position was for a “Performing Artiste Assistant Manager,” and it specifically mentioned the need for active connections to China, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company also required the new hire to travel regularly to these countries.

Responsibilities outlined in the job listing included scheduling and booking performances, handling administrative tasks for performers, and negotiating contracts for acts from both Singapore and abroad. The listing did not specify the official workdays but did mention that the official work hours would be from 5 pm to 2 am.

The company expected the ideal candidate to possess skills such as the ability to work independently under pressure in a fast-changing environment, self-motivation, flexibility, adaptability to change, and proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel. However, what made this listing particularly unusual were the requirements for “existing and active connections” to China, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The ability to communicate verbally and in writing in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese was also listed as an advantage.

It is unclear why such specific connections were necessary for the role of an assistant manager in the performing arts industry. The job listing appeared on various platforms, including LinkedIn, but as of now, it seems that the company is no longer accepting applications for the position.

The recent incident involving the woman at SGH, who had initially applied for a work permit as a clerk but was actually working as a freelance hostess, raises questions about the nature of similar cases. While it remains unclear whether others have engaged in similar practices with KDL Elements or other companies, this incident has certainly brought attention to the unusual job listing and the specific requirements it entailed.

