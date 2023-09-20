Animated Film to Adapt Viral Chinese TikTok Series About Escaping Jade Teapot

The viral series “Escape from the British Museum” on the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, is set to be adapted into an animated film. The series, created two social media influencers known as Pancake Fruit and Summer Sister, follows the story of a jade teapot that transforms into a woman and attempts to return to China with the help of a Chinese journalist. The series aligns with calls from Chinese state media for the British government to return Chinese cultural relics as a way to atone for “historical sins”.

Since its release two weeks ago, the series has garnered over 370 million views on Douyin. The influencers, Pancake Fruit and Summer Sister, who have a combined following of over 12 million, claim to have come up with the idea for the series independently and were unaware of the recent scandal involving stolen items from the British Museum’s collection.

A notice has been filed with the China Film Administration to create an animated, full-length version of the series. The forthcoming animation will tell the story of Chinese cultural relics that have been housed in the British Museum for over a century. They wake up one day and decide to escape from the museum, longing for their homeland of China and desiring to celebrate the new year there.

The jade teapot featured in the series is based on a real artifact created Yu Ting, a craftsperson from Suzhou, in 2011. The British Museum acquired the teapot in 2017. The Global Times, a Chinese state tabloid, has called for the return of all Chinese cultural relics obtained the British Museum through improper channels.

While Chinese state media has propagated a nationalist perspective on the issue, Chinese social media users have shown divided opinions. Some argue that the Chinese government’s corruption and weakness led to the loss of cultural artifacts, while others highlight that more cultural artifacts were destroyed during the Cultural Revolution than are currently stored in the British Museum.

Sources: The Guardian, Douyin, China Film Administration