An American Boy’s Instagram Challenge Boosts Muay Thai Boxing

Former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij has shared a heartwarming story on his Facebook account about an American boy who has given Muay Thai boxing a welcome boost through an Instagram challenge. The boy, known as “reed_harrington23”, promised in a video clip that if he reached 200,000 followers, he would do whatever the top comment said.

One respondent, Instagram user “fiven9nekid”, suggested that “reed_harrington23” should visit Thailand, learn Muay Thai, win a tournament, join the Ultimate Fighting Championship, go undefeated in his weight class, retire, and give an interview stating that the comment was the reason he began fighting. This comment received a staggering 2.57 million likes, breaking the record for the most liked comment on Instagram.

Mr. Korn emphasizes that the boy now has over 300,000 followers, and Thailand should be prepared to welcome him. He believes that this viral challenge has become a powerful form of public relations for the country, portraying Thailand as a unique, charming, and exotic destination in the eyes of the international community.

This heartwarming story demonstrates the power of social media in promoting unexpected connections and generating interest in niche sports like Muay Thai boxing. It also showcases the ability of ordinary individuals to make a significant impact on global platforms, even without any budget funding.

It remains to be seen whether “reed_harrington23” will fulfill the challenge and follow through with the suggested journey. Nevertheless, his Instagram challenge has undoubtedly brought positive attention to Muay Thai boxing and Thailand as a whole.

Definitions:

– Muay Thai: a traditional Thai martial art known as “The Art of Eight Limbs,” as it utilizes the fists, elbows, knees, and shins.

– Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC): a mixed martial arts organization that hosts competitive fights between different combat styles.

Sources:

– Facebook account of Korn Chatikavanij

– Instagram user “fiven9nekid”