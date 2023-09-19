Can you solve this brain teaser that has gone viral on social media?

A brain teaser shared on Instagram @mathequiz has caught the attention of social media users. The puzzle presents a number series: “3, 4, 7, 7, 13, 13, 21, 22, 31, 34,?” with four answer choices: “51,” “52,” “42,” and “43.” Since being posted, it has received a flurry of likes and comments, with many guessing the answer to be “43.”

This is not the first time that such puzzles have gone viral. Another teaser challenged people to find the underlying pattern behind equations like “2+3=10” and “8+4=96,” leaving them to decipher what “9+3” would equal.

These brain teasers have gained popularity for their mental challenge, and it’s clear that they continue to captivate and intrigue online communities. Many enjoy these puzzles because they engage and challenge the intellect, providing a delightful exercise for those seeking mental stimulation.

As the online community continues to grapple with these enigmas, one thing is certain: the appeal of brain teasers knows no bounds. They have a way of drawing people in and enticing them to solve complex problems. So, if you think you have the answer to this brain teaser, give it a shot and see if you can crack the code!

