New Kitchen Hack Makes Hand Mixer Hands-Free

Does your hand start to cramp up when you use a hand mixer? A viral Instagram Reel may offer a solution. A kitchen hack showing how to use a hand mixer hands-free has gone viral on Instagram with more than 27 million views and counting.

Rachel Lo, the user who posted the video, has dedicated her page to a variety of fun lifestyle tricks and recipes. Based on a video that her friend sent her, Lo made a Reel showing a hand mixer hack which garnered over 27.1 million views and 1.4 million likes.

The method apparently allows you to step away from the bowl transforming the hand mixer into a hands-free tool. In the video, Lo shows a wire cooling rack that’s placed on top of a mixing bowl. The whisk attachments go through the wire rack before clicking into the hand mixer. The hand mixer is then placed on top of the rack with the weight of the mixer holding everything in place.

The viral video has caused a stir among viewers, with many expressing their excitement and appreciation for the hack. While some people find it to be a game changer, others are skeptical of its usefulness. As with any kitchen hack, it’s important to consider the potential risks and limitations.

FAQ:

Q: How does the hand mixer hack work?

A: The hack involves placing a wire cooling rack on top of a mixing bowl and inserting the whisk attachments through the wire rack before clicking them into the hand mixer. The weight of the mixer keeps everything in place, allowing for hands-free mixing.

Q: Is the hand mixer hack useful?

A: That depends on personal preference and the specific tasks you need to accomplish in the kitchen. Some people find it to be a convenient and helpful trick, while others feel it may not be as effective as using a stand mixer or mixing hand.

Q: How much does a hand mixer cost?

A: Hand mixers can range in price from $12.99 to $225, depending on the brand and features. They are generally more affordable than stand mixers.

Remember to always exercise caution when trying new kitchen hacks, and if you’re unsure about the safety or effectiveness of a particular technique, it’s best to consult a professional or trusted source. Happy baking and mixing!