The Hidden Dangers of Social Media Trends: Protecting Your Online Security

In the fast-paced world of social media, trends come and go in the blink of an eye. From viral challenges to sharing personal details, users are often swept up in the excitement without considering the potential risks. One recent trend on Instagram, called “Get to Know Me,” has raised concerns about online safety.

Cybersecurity expert Eliana Shiloh, known as @elshiloh on TikTok, has sounded the alarm about the dangers of this trend. In a video viewed over 1.5 million people, Shiloh highlighted the potential risks to personal data security. Her primary concern revolves around the inadvertent disclosure of answers to common security questions, making individuals vulnerable to cyber threats such as hacking attempts.

The “Get to Know Me” challenge encourages users to share personal details like age, height, birthdate, preferences, and phobias – information frequently used in security checks. While direct security question answers may not be explicitly revealed, sharing this personal information can inadvertently create a treasure trove of identifiable data for hackers, posing significant privacy risks.

Shiloh, a cyber and strategic risk analyst, experienced a close call herself. She realized that the information shared in the challenge closely matched her security questions, raising red flags about potential security breaches. Recognizing the dangers, she urged viewers to steer clear of the trend and promptly delete any participation in it.

To combat these risks, Shiloh advises people to be cautious when sharing sensitive details online. She echoes the Department of Justice’s advice to avoid disclosing personal information or integrating it into passwords. Oversharing on social media can lead to unauthorized access to personal accounts and potentially expose even more sensitive information.

Although Shiloh’s warnings have sparked discussions and raised awareness about the hazards, many users continue to engage in the trend. However, some have reconsidered their participation after learning about the potential hacking threats associated with sharing personal information online.

Protecting your online security is paramount in the digital age. By being mindful of the risks and exercising caution when participating in social media trends, you can help safeguard your personal data and maintain your online privacy.