CM Punk Reveals His Transformation for “Heels” Role

In a surprising turn of events, CM Punk has shocked his fans appearing in a viral photograph without his iconic tattoos. However, the mystery behind this unexpected change has finally been solved. The image in question is actually a behind-the-scenes look from the upcoming wrestling drama series “Heels” on Starz, where Punk portrays the character of “Ricky Rabies.”

“Heels” boasts an impressive cast, with Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig playing the warring brothers Jack Spade and Ace Spade, respectively. Punk took to social media to share a timelapse video of his incredible transformation from his well-known persona as The Second City Saint to his new role as Ricky Rabies. The character’s inspiration comes from the late Tracy Smothers, with whom Punk had worked in Southern Indiana in the early 2000s.

Recently, CM Punk made a highly anticipated return to WWE, appearing on all three brands: SmackDown, NXT, and RAW. After much speculation, he made the decision to sign an exclusive contract with WWE RAW, which according to Dave Meltzer, brought about significant changes in the negotiations with the red brand.

Interestingly, Punk and Seth Rollins have been teasing a potential feud, and rumors suggest that there might be genuine animosity between the two. This rivalry could potentially culminate in an epic match at WrestleMania 40, with Punk already announcing his entry into the Royal Rumble 2024. If he emerges victorious, he could challenge Rollins for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

As CM Punk continues to make waves both in and outside of the wrestling ring, fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Heels” and the opportunity to witness his impressive portrayal of Ricky Rabies. While the absence of his tattoos may come as a surprise, it only adds to the intrigue surrounding his new character and the exciting direction his career is taking.