Sharing Personal Information Online: A Growing Trend with Serious Risks

In the age of social media, it seems that people are becoming more and more comfortable sharing personal information online. However, this trend comes with serious risks that many individuals may not be aware of.

The latest trend on Instagram, known as the “Get to Know Me” trend, asks users to disclose personal information such as age, height, birthdate, and even favorite things like season, artist, place, food, and drink. While this may seem like harmless fun, cybersecurity experts are warning against participating in this trend.

Eliana Shiloh, a cybersecurity expert, recently took to TikTok to warn users about the dangers of this trend. She highlighted the fact that the information shared in this trend could potentially be used to answer security questions or even gain access to accounts. Shiloh herself admitted that she almost fell victim to this unknowingly sharing answers to her security questions.

The Department of Justice also emphasizes the importance of not sharing personal information online. They warn that what you post online can be seen anyone, and sharing personal information with strangers is a significant risk.

Despite these warnings, many social media users, including those on TikTok, continue to participate in the trend. Some users join in hopes of meeting new people, while others simply enjoy sharing personal information. However, there have been reports of users getting hacked or locked out of their accounts after participating in the trend.

It is crucial for individuals to be cautious when it comes to sharing personal information online. This includes not only participating in trends like the “Get to Know Me” trend but also being mindful of what they share on all social media platforms. Protecting personal information is key in maintaining online security and preventing potential identity theft or other cybercrimes.

In conclusion, while sharing personal information online may seem harmless and fun, it is essential to be aware of the risks involved. Cybersecurity experts and government agencies warn against sharing personal information with strangers and advise individuals to exercise caution when participating in trends that ask for personal information. Stay safe online protecting your personal information and being mindful of potential risks.