New Food Critic Discovers the Hidden Gems of Atlanta

Atlanta has become a hotspot for food enthusiasts, attracting not only renowned Michelin Guide critics but also viral TikTok food critics like Keith Lee. With an impressive 14 million followers on TikTok, Lee recently visited Atlanta during the ONE Music Fest and embarked on a culinary adventure across the city.

Lee’s experience in Atlanta has been a mixed bag, offering unique insight and uncovering both positive and negative aspects of the local dining scene. Instead of relying on his own taste buds, Lee often brings his family along to order food on his behalf, allowing him to remain anonymous throughout his reviews. Filming most of his videos in his car, he provides an interesting perspective as he samples cuisine from various establishments.

One recurring issue that Lee encountered in Atlanta was the challenge of ordering food over the phone or through delivery apps like DoorDash. Frustrated restaurants’ refusal to take out or phone orders, Lee often found himself having to visit the establishments in person. Even Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang, a restaurant owned a Real Housewives of Atlanta star, failed to leave a positive impression on Lee due to their poor customer service. Despite being contacted the restaurant’s team upon his arrival, Lee grew frustrated when they immediately tried to seat him, contradicting the hour-and-a-half wait he was initially told. This led him to walk out and eventually give the restaurant a less-than-stellar review.

The infamous review that received almost 2 million likes on TikTok and garnered over 17,000 comments was on The Real Milk and Honey in College Park. Lee and his family were turned away from the restaurant, claiming it was closed for “deep cleaning.” However, Lee noticed that the restaurant’s doors were wide open and other customers were ordering takeout. When a server recognized him and attempted to serve him, Lee decided to leave due to the poor customer service.

Although not all of Lee’s experiences were negative, he did highlight a few gems in the Atlanta food scene. Jamaican Jerk Biz in Mableton, The Dining Experience in Fairburn, and Juci Jerk in Stone Mountain caught Lee’s attention and earned his praise.

Overall, Keith Lee’s visit to Atlanta as a TikTok food critic shed light on both the strengths and weaknesses of the city’s dining establishments. While some restaurants failed to meet his expectations in terms of customer service, others stood out as hidden culinary gems that should not be missed.

