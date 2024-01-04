Keith Lee Ranks Cities on Food Tour, New Orleans Takes the Top Spot

Food critic Keith Lee recently concluded his “Keith Lee and Family Food Tour,” where he visited eight cities across the United States to try out their local cuisine. Through a TikTok video, Lee shared the rankings of these cities based on his personal judgment of the dining experience, customer service, and taste of the food.

At the top of Lee’s list is New Orleans, a city that left a lasting impression on him. He praised the customer service and likened dining there to visiting a relative’s home. Lee even humorously mentioned leaving the city 15 pounds heavier.

Other cities that made it to Lee’s rankings include Houston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, and Atlanta. Each city offered its unique culinary experiences, but Atlanta, unfortunately, ended up at the bottom of the list due to Lee’s frustrating dining experiences during his visit.

New York, which ranked seventh on Lee’s list, also stirred controversy during his visit. Lee unknowingly ordered a sandwich called a “salmon chopped cheese,” which is not part of the traditional recipe for a chopped cheese. This sparked heated discussions among New Yorkers about the dish’s authenticity, adding to the city’s lower ranking.

Keith Lee’s food tour and reviews have gained him a significant following on TikTok, where he offers a marketing platform for struggling or lesser-known restaurants. Many restaurants have credited his reviews with attracting a substantial number of customers through their doors.

With his MMA background, Lee explains that food has always been important in his life due to the weight-cutting demands of the sport. Transitioning from fighting to food criticism, he has found a passion for exploring and promoting good food.

While the rankings may spark debates and discussions among food enthusiasts, Keith Lee’s food tour and insights provide an engaging and unique perspective on the culinary scenes in these cities.