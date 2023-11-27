New Food Influencer Keith Lee Making Waves in Houston’s Culinary Scene

Keith Lee, a former MMA fighter turned food critic, is quickly becoming a prominent name in Houston’s food scene. With his unique approach to reviewing food and his massive following on TikTok, Lee has gained popularity for his honest and entertaining content. Although not the first food influencer to visit Houston, Lee brings a fresh perspective to the city’s diverse culinary offerings.

Lee’s journey as a food critic began with documenting his wife’s unique pregnancy cravings. Since then, he has expanded his reach, visiting local restaurants across the country and sharing his experiences with his over 15 million followers on TikTok. Known for his detailed reviews and humorous commentary, Lee has captivated audiences with his authenticity and insight.

During his recent visit to Houston, Lee has reviewed two notable restaurants. His first stop was Stick Talk, a Japanese-Cajun hibachi fusion restaurant located on Richmond Ave. After ordering various dishes, including the Double Up Combo with ribeye and chicken, Lee gave Stick Talk a positive review, stating that it was a decent late-night hibachi option.

Next, Lee visited Butter Funk Kitchen, an eatery known for its authentic Louisiana-style Cajun soul food. Lee received a direct message on Twitter suggesting he try the restaurant, and he was impressed the service. He rated several dishes, including red beans and rice, catfish, and lemon pepper wings, which received high marks.

Lee’s ratings so far have been met with mixed reactions from viewers, as food preferences and tastes can vary greatly. However, his engaging style and genuine passion for exploring different cuisines continue to attract followers and generate curiosity about the Houston food scene.

Keith Lee is just one example of the growing influence of food critics and influencers in shaping culinary trends and guiding consumers’ dining choices. As social media continues to dominate the realm of food critique, it is important for food enthusiasts to consider multiple perspectives and experiences when exploring new dining options.

