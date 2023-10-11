Meta’s Content Moderation Policy Under Investigation for Manipulated Content and Deepfakes

The content moderation policy of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is currently under investigation due to its handling of manipulated content and AI-generated “deepfakes.” Specifically, the company’s content moderators declined to remove a video that falsely depicted US President Joe Biden as a paedophile. This decision has prompted the Oversight Board, an independent body similar to a Supreme Court, to initiate an investigation into the guidelines and policies surrounding altered videos and images on Meta’s platforms.

The inquiry, the first of its kind regarding Meta’s “manipulated media” policies, revolves around a modified version of a video that circulated during the 2022 US midterm elections. In the original video, President Biden is seen affixing an “I Voted” sticker to his adult granddaughter’s chest and giving her a kiss on the cheek. However, a seven-second edited version of the clip, looped to highlight the moment when Biden’s hand touches her chest, was shared on Facebook with a caption labeling him as a “sick paedophile” and his supporters as “mentally unwell.”

While the video in question was edited without the use of artificial intelligence, the Oversight Board believes that its review and subsequent decisions will set a significant precedent for both AI-generated and human-edited content. Thomas Hughes, the director of the Oversight Board administration, emphasized the broader issue of how manipulated media could potentially influence elections worldwide. He also stressed the importance of balancing free speech with Meta’s responsibility regarding video content that misrepresents public figures.

This investigation comes at a time when AI-altered content, commonly known as deepfakes, is becoming increasingly sophisticated and widespread. There are growing concerns about the potential impact of convincing but fake content on elections. As such, the review will also consider the challenges and best practices that Meta should adopt for authenticating video content on a large scale.

The Oversight Board became involved in the Biden video case after an unidentified user appealed the decision to keep the content on the platform. The board ultimately confirmed that Meta’s decision was correct. Public submissions are welcomed and can be made anonymously as part of the investigation.

Meta has clarified that the edited video did not meet the criteria for being classified as a deepfake according to its manipulated media policies. The company plans to implement the Oversight Board’s decision once the review process is completed. Furthermore, Meta stated that the video did not violate its hate speech or bullying policies.

The outcome of this investigation will have significant implications for Meta’s content moderation policies, particularly regarding the handling of manipulated media. It will also contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding the impact of deepfakes and the responsibility of social media platforms in ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the content they host.

Sources: Oversight Board, Meta