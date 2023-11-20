Local Resident’s Christmas Filter Videos Go Viral on Social Media

A resident of Leiston, Louise Church, has become an online sensation with her viral videos that feature a Christmas-themed filter. Since early November, Louise has been capturing and sharing videos of various scenes around town, transformed with the filter that adds a festive touch.

The videos have garnered immense popularity, with a combined total of 23,948,900 views on social media platforms. One particular video alone has reached a remarkable 19.3 million views, accompanied 417,000 likes.

When asked about her inspiration, Louise shared her love for Christmas, which brings back fond memories of her childhood. She explained how her father used to decorate their house and the family would make a tradition of visiting other decorated houses on Christmas Day.

Motivated her passion for the holiday season, Louise began experimenting with the Christmas-themed filter she discovered. Starting with a cottage behind her house, the results were breathtaking, prompting her to involve her granddaughter and explore different scenes throughout the town.

A Swedish effects creator named Omarito developed the filter, and Louise has approximately 40 more videos waiting to be shared using this captivating feature. She plans to upload them during the festive period leading up to Christmas.

Surprised the overwhelming response, Louise admitted that she initially posted the videos on TikTok for her own enjoyment, expecting only a few likes. However, the videos quickly gained popularity, with renowned creators liking and commenting on them.

The interaction from the online community has been incredible, with Louise receiving an influx of comments, likes, shares, and messages. As a result, her TikTok following has skyrocketed over 7,000 followers since she posted the first video earlier this month.

Louise’s viral Christmas filter videos have not only delighted viewers but also captured the essence of spreading joy during the holiday season.