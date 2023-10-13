TikTok Emerges as a Valuable Tool in Scam Prevention

Experts have been searching for ways to ﻿reduce the $3.1 billion lost to scams residents in 2022, and it seems that TikTok has become a valuable asset in the fight against scams. The Chinese-owned social media platform, primarily built for entertainment, has gained significant attention in the realm of scam prevention.

With 840.4 million views under its scam video hashtag and another 24.2 million views under #scamawareness, TikTok has become a key player in driving safety in Australia, according to Sophos scam researcher Aaron Bugal. The information shared on TikTok comes from the combined experiences of its users, who suggest being on the lookout for various types of scams and ways scammers deceive people.

Bugal explained that the videos on TikTok cover a wide range of scam-related topics, with common themes such as romance, cryptocurrency, and impersonation scams. He noted that TikTok’s ability to quickly reach a wide audience has started to overshadow traditional scam awareness methods.

However, it is important to be cautious even when using TikTok itself, as scammers can also be present on the platform. Bugal advised viewers to scrutinize any requests they receive and be hesitant to share sensitive information or provide money if coerced.

In addition to its potential role in scam prevention, TikTok has also contributed to increased scam awareness among Generation Z. According to Scamwatch, Australians aged 18 to 24 have lost approximately $15 million to scams, while those over 65 have lost nearly $100 million between January and August 2023.

Bugal emphasized the importance of having conversations with friends and family about scams and staying informed about the latest scam tactics. He acknowledged that dealing with scams originating from outside the country often offers little recourse. Therefore, it falls upon individuals to be more aware and vigilant.

While concerns about TikTok’s security and potential surveillance the Chinese government persist, the platform has consistently denied such claims. It remains a powerful tool for raising scam awareness and promoting scam prevention.

Sources:

– Sophos scam researcher Aaron Bugal

– Scamwatch