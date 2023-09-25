An Auto Rickshaw Driver Creates an Ingenious Gaming Cockpit

An image of an auto rickshaw driver with a gaming chair inside his vehicle has gone viral on social media. The photo was initially posted Anuj Bansal, a software engineer, who captioned it with a playful comment, “Why should techbros have all the fun?” The image quickly caught the attention of many users on the platform.

The seating modification in the rickshaw is both impressive and comfortable. The gaming chair, typically associated with high-end gaming setups, provides lumbar support, ensuring the driver’s comfort during long hours stuck in Bengaluru traffic. Users who saw the post left a variety of amusing comments. One user humorously remarked that the driver had an “ultra-realistic driving setup,” referencing the immersive gaming genre. Another user referred to the popular game Grand Theft Auto, commenting, “Grand Theft Auto-Bangalore.” There were also comments noting that the setup was a typical experience in Bangalore.

While the modification may seem creative and cozy, it is important to note that it likely violates vehicle regulations in India. Any alterations to a vehicle not complying with the manufacturer’s specifications at the time of government approval are considered illegal. Consequently, the auto rickshaw driver may face repercussions from the authorities.

The viral image showcases the ingenuity and resourcefulness of individuals who find unique solutions to make their everyday experiences more enjoyable. However, it is essential to comply with the rules and regulations governing vehicle modifications to ensure safety and legality.

