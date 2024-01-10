Indian Celebrities Face Backlash for Promoting Tourism in Lakshadweep amid India-Maldives Tensions

Indian celebrities endorsing tourism in the Lakshadweep Islands have faced criticism amidst ongoing tensions between India and the Maldives. The controversy arose after a Maldives minister tweeted disparaging remarks about the picturesque islands, leading to a strong show of support from Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and John Abraham.

However, international Emmy award-winning comedian Vir Das took a sarcastic approach to the situation, highlighting the celebrities’ preference for vacationing in the Maldives despite the current strained relations between the two nations. Das, in his tweet, humorously mentioned Indian influencers and celebrities who meticulously planned their Maldives vacations, only to be apprehensive about sharing their envy-inducing pictures on social media.

Additionally, Das humorously commented on the trend of celebrities posting similar content to appease authorities. He hinted that even a honeymoon photo from Madh Island, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, would receive high praise and potentially win a National Award. The satirical remark drew attention to the perceived superficiality of the promotion campaigns.

The comedian’s tweet prompted various responses from Twitter users, some suggesting that celebrities could pass off their past vacations as being in Lakshadweep due to the similarities between the two destinations. Others remarked on celebrities deleting their previous vacation posts to avoid backlash.

The incident highlights the growing tension between India and the Maldives. Indian celebrities promoting Lakshadweep as a tourist destination in response to derogatory comments from the Maldives drew widespread attention but also opened them up to criticism for their choice amid the strained bilateral relations.

It is worth noting that promoting domestic tourism has been an ongoing trend, with actors like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, and Shraddha Kapoor actively endorsing various Indian tourist destinations. The latest incident saw celebrities rallying to promote Lakshadweep after the Maldives mocked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to visit the Indian islands.

As tensions persist, these celebrities find themselves caught in the crossfire and facing backlash for their seemingly contradictory promotion choices.