Indian Celebs and Influencers Choose Lakshadweep Over Maldives for Vacation Pics

According to recent reports, Indian celebrities and influencers are now opting to share vacation pictures from the scenic Lakshadweep Islands instead of the Maldives. This shift comes as tensions between India and the Maldives have escalated following a tweet a Maldivian minister criticizing Lakshadweep Islands.

Popular comedian and Emmy Award-winner, Vir Das, took to social media to express his thoughts on the matter. He mentioned that Indian celebrities and influencers had put a lot of effort into capturing the perfect vacation pictures in the Maldives but were now hesitant to share them due to the ongoing tensions. Many of them are now finding solace in posting pictures from Lakshadweep instead.

Reacting to Vir Das’ tweet, users on the platform suggested that these celebrities and influencers could simply post their Maldives pictures as if they were taken in Lakshadweep, as the two locations have a similar look. They argued that this tactic would generate even more engagement for their posts. It was also mentioned that some influencers had already deleted their past Maldives pictures and were now advising others to avoid posting them.

In response to the political uproar, several Indian celebrities have shared pictures of the picturesque Lakshadweep Islands on their social media accounts. This trend began after certain personalities from the Maldives mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to visit Indian islands. Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Urvashi Rautela have joined this movement, promoting Indian tourism and showcasing the beauty of Lakshadweep.

Sara Ali Khan, for instance, shared her friend’s photos from Lakshadweep on her Instagram Stories, expressing her desire to explore the islands and jungles of India. Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her fascination with the pristine blue waters of Lakshadweep and emphasized the attention it deserves. Urvashi Rautela posted a picture from the beach destination, urging her followers to guess the Indian tourist haven and encouraging them to explore Indian islands.

As tensions continue between India and the Maldives, it seems that Indian celebrities and influencers have found an alternative to sharing their vacation pictures. Lakshadweep Islands are now becoming the preferred destination, allowing these individuals to promote Indian tourism while avoiding any potential controversies.