Vir Das Wins International Emmy Award for Comedy

Vir Das, the acclaimed Indian comedian known for his wit and humor, has emerged victorious at the International Emmy Awards. His standup special, ‘Vir Das: Landing’, clinched the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy, defeating tough contenders from France, Argentina, and the UK.

The latest episode of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, highlighted Vir Das’ remarkable achievement. Bachchan posed a question to a contestant, asking about the Indian winner of the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series in 2023. While options like Kapil Sharma and Mallika Dua were presented, the correct answer was, of course, Vir Das.

Amitabh Bachchan corrected the contestant and showered praises on Vir Das for his accomplishments. He emphasized the significance of Vir’s win and recognized his impact on the international stage. In a heartfelt moment captured in a video shared Vir Das on social media, he can be seen in his car, visibly moved and placing a hand on his chest in gratitude.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Vir Das’ career, being his fourth comedy special on Netflix. Titled ‘Vir Das: Landing’, the standup special delves into the complexities of being truly global while searching for a sense of home. Following the win, Vir expressed gratitude towards his team and Netflix for their crucial role in making this achievement possible.

In his statement, Vir Das emphasized that this award symbolizes more than just recognition of his work. It represents a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Comedy, he believes, has the power to bring people together and create unity, especially when the stories resonate globally.

Vir Das dedicated this award to India, Indian comedy, and the broader community of artists. He sees it as a triumph that showcases the impact of Indian storytelling on the global stage, highlighting the power of storytelling and the influence of comedy in bridging cultures and fostering connection.

The International Emmy Award win is a testament to Vir Das’ passion, perseverance, and the unwavering support of his global audience. It serves as a reminder of the importance of laughter and reflection in our lives and the role that comedy plays in uniting people from different backgrounds. Congratulations to Vir Das on this remarkable achievement!